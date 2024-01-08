For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Australia busted a criminal syndicate planning to illegally export hundreds of lizards worth more than £633,000 to Hong Kong.

Raptor squad detectives in New South Wales were investigating illegal exports of native animals and reptiles when they uncovered nearly 260 native lizards concealed in chip packets, handbags and cereal containers bound from Sydney to Hong Kong.

The squad established Strike Force Whyaratta in September last year to probe the illicit animal export after nine packages containing 59 lizards were intercepted en route to Hong Kong.

The officials seized 257 lizards this week in Sydney, said Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis. At least four people have been since the operation began on 20 December last year.

The authorities held a 41-year-old woman, charging her with six counts of exporting regulated native specimens without a permit, reported 9 News. The second arrest of a 54-year-old man was made on 28 December, while the next day, another man, 59, was arrested and faces 13 charges including knowingly directing the the activities of a criminal group.

On 5 January, the police held a 31-year-old man, who has been accused of collecting and capturing the reptiles.

Describing the nature of crime as “cold-blooded and cruel”, Mr Koutsoufis said: “Thankfully the trapped reptiles were found alive and have since been sent to various local zoos and local wildlife parks for health examinations before they will be ideally released back into the wild.

"It’s a great result for the animals and thankfully most of them have survived their arduous journey."

Explaining the modus operandi, the superintendent said that while the 59-year-old ran the group, the 31-year-old man regularly went “into remote areas of the Northern Territory” of western Australia to trap the lizards and bring them to Sydney.

The reptiles are high in demand in the international market and are captured for a variety of purposes, including as pets and for medicinal purposes. Said Mr Koutsoufis.