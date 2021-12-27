Australia’s New South Wales state on Monday reported its first death from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a fully vaccinated 80-year-old, officials said.

The man had underlying health conditions and caught the infection at an aged care facility in western Sydney.

Amid the spread of Omicron, Australia set another dubious record on Monday with 10,000 new infections in 24 hours — the highest single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Australia’s two most populous states made up 80 per cent of the cases. New South Wales reported 6,324 new infections, a marginal dip of 70 cases from a day earlier, while Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases and three deaths.

Of the total infected in New South Wales, at least 524 people are in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

As cases continue to rise, state health minister Brad Hazzard has said that the administration may ask health workers to no longer isolate themselves after getting exposed to the virus, in a bid to deal with staff shortages.

Hospitals in the state are crowding with patients, which has stretched resources thin. Everyone is likely to get infected by Omicron at some point, Mr Hazzard said on Sunday.

Authorities in the state are resorting to new restrictions to curb the spread of infection starting Monday. The new rules require limits of one person per 2sqm (22 sqft) in bars and restaurants. People will also be required to “check-in” with help of QR codes in hospitality venues.

Victoria state has moved to random genome testing for the omicron variant to understand its spread better, said state Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar.

The island nation had overcome its third wave of infections in September this year but officials warn that the battle against Covid is not yet over.

Western Australia’s premier Mark McGowan said on Monday: “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

The state reported one new case as it continues to stick to Covid-zero approach. The restrictions in the state include masks at indoor public venues.