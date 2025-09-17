Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Australia have discovered larvae belonging to the khapra beetle, an invasive pest that is considered a major threat to the nation’s grain industry, in a box of imported nappies.

The affected product, Little One’s Ultra Dry Nappy Pants, Walker Size 5 (42pk), imported by Ontex, was sold nationally at Woolworths stores and has since been removed from shelves.

While the beetle poses minimal immediate risk to human health, it is highly concerning for biosecurity, Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said. An investigation has been launched into how the beetle larvae contaminated the nappies.

“If the beetle was to establish here, many of our trading partners would reject stored produce from Australia,” DAFF explained on its website. “Given that Australia exports much of the grain we grow, the beetle could cause huge losses, affecting Australia’s economy.”

The khapra beetle is a “highly invasive pest” that can infest stored grains, rice, oilseed and dried foods, contaminating them and rendering them inedible. Its rapid reproduction in hot conditions can lead to significant losses, and its establishment in Australia could trigger export restrictions and major economic damage for the country’s grain sector.

“In hot conditions, populations build up swiftly, causing significant losses to produce held in stores such as grain in silos,” DAFF said.

Authorities have advised the public not to use or dispose of the affected nappies but to seal them and report them to DAFF.

“DAFF recommends that members of the public who have purchased Little One’s Nappy Pants ... do not use the goods and do not dispose of the goods or their packaging – where possible, seal the goods and their packaging in a bag to prevent any pest spread,” the DAFF statement said.

“The importer and Woolworths – who stocked the product nationally – have been working with DAFF to ensure all goods associated with this shipment have been traced and treated where appropriate, to ensure they do not pose an ongoing biosecurity risk,” DAFF said.

Authorities noted that the nappy pants were sold nationally “only through Woolworths stores”, adding that “no other nappy sizes or brands are considered to be affected at this stage. Khapra beetles can cause some skin irritation and can be allergenic, but do not pose an immediate risk to human health in this context.”

Members of the public are advised not to use or dispose of the nappies but to seal them and report them to the DAFF ( Alamy/PA )

Agricultural analyst Andrew Whitelaw told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the discovery of the larvae was concerning.

“This is the foot and mouth disease of grains: I think it is quite apt to say that,” he told the outlet. “If khapra beetle got out there into the wider ecosystem, it could cause substantial impacts on our grain trades.”

He added: “It could be billions upon billions of dollars that could be lost.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Woolworths said: “This product is supplied to us through Ontex, who manufacture the products overseas and import them to Australia.

“As soon as we became aware we acted swiftly, according to directions from DAFF, to remove the product from sale, quarantine it and commenced an investigation with DAFF and Ontex.”

In a statement shared with The Independent, Ontex said it was working closely with its retail partner and the authorities to support the investigation, and taking all necessary precautions.

“We were made aware of a customer report, via the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, regarding a packet of imported Little One’s Ultra Dry Nappy Pants – Walker Size 5 (42pk) found to include khapra beetle larvae.

“At this stage, the source of the issue has not been confirmed; there is no evidence that the issue originates from Ontex’s manufacturing processes.

“We take biosecurity and product safety very seriously, working with our supply partners and the authorities to ensure our products adhere to all relevant biosecurity, import and safety regulations.

“Operations at our Eastern Creek manufacturing & warehouse facility have been suspended until comprehensive checks are completed and we receive confirmation that manufacturing and shipping can safely resume in line with our high quality standards.

“We understand the serious threat the khapra beetle poses to the Australian agricultural sector, which is why we acted quickly, and we continue to work very closely with the DAFF and our retail partner.”