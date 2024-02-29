For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Australian politician “sold out” the country after being recruited by a foreign intelligence service, the country’s intelligence chief has said.

The politician, whose identity was not disclosed, targeted Australia’s defence industry and sought information on the Aukus partnership with the UK and US, Mike Burgess, the director-general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), said.

In a speech during his annual threat assessment in Canberra on Wednesday, Mr Burgess said they confronted the foreign spy ring to let them know their cover had been blown.

The foreign spies, identified as the “A Team”, were offered access to the then-prime minister’s family by the MP.

Alex Turnbull, the son of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, claimed that he was one of the targets of suspected Chinese agents while working on an infrastructure project, according to news.com.au.

“It was just so brazen,” Mr Turnbull told the outlet “My reaction was to express no interest and forward the details immediately to the authorities.”

Without identifying the name of the country involved in the espionage activities, Mr Burgess said the foreign spy agency "successfully cultivated and recruited a former Australian politician" several years ago.

"The spies pose as consultants, head-hunters, local government officials, academics and think tank researchers, claiming to be from fictional companies," he said.

"Most commonly, they offer their targets consulting opportunities, promising to pay thousands of dollars for reports on Australian trade, politics, economics, foreign policy, defence and security."

The allegations of espionage by a retired MP have sparked concerns in Canberra with many calling on the spy agency to reveal the name of the retired politician.

He described the A Team as "an aggressive and experienced" foreign intelligence network which had Australia as “its priority target”.

The retired Australian politician has not been charged and is no longer working with the group, he said, adding that the operation had been disbanded.

"This politician sold out their country, party and former colleagues to advance the interests of the foreign regime. At one point, the former politician even proposed bringing a prime minister’s family member into the spies’ orbit," he said.

"Fortunately, that plot did not go ahead but other schemes did."

In an apparent reference to Volt Typhoon, a Chinese hacking group previously named by the US and Australia as infiltrating Western critical infrastructure, Mr Burgess said one nation state was attempting to scan and target water, transport and energy networks in Australia and other countries.

"We assess this government is not actively planning sabotage, but is trying to gain persistent undetected access that could allow it to conduct sabotage in the future," he said, without identifying the country.

China’s foreign ministry has previously called the accusations of hacking "groundless" and "extremely irresponsible".