Ashamed expat reveals why Australians think Americans are ‘so obnoxious’

An ashamed American expat is begging her fellow citizens to tone things down while abroad, saying the rest of the world sees them as “loud and obnoxious.”

Tay Marin, who has been living in Australia for the past six years, took to TikTok to proclaim that Americans are viewed rather unflatteringly by those Down Under.

“We’re seen as some pretty crazy people,” she said, in a video that has been viewed 1.9 million times.

“You know how everyone from the US thinks everyone from Florida is crazy? That’s how the world feels about us.

“Just know everyone thinks we’re going backwards, and no one is vibing with it.”