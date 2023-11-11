Australia locks down ports after ‘nationally significant’ cyberattack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia says it is responding to an ongoing cyberattack targeting major ports, prompting operator DP World to temporarily restrict access to the network on Saturday.

The operator shut down four ports at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle after detecting a cybersecurity incident late on Friday night.

Home minister Clare O’Neil said the Australian government was aware of the developing situation.

“The government is coordinating the government response to this incident, with the National Coordination Mechanism to meet shortly,” the minister said.

DP World Australia said it had “restricted landside access to our Australian port operations” during the ongoing investigation.

“Our teams are working diligently to contain the situation and determine the impact on our systems and data,” it said in a statement to the Australian Financial Review.

“This is part of a comprehensive response which includes engaging with cybersecurity experts, actively investigating the incident and notifying the relevant authorities.”

