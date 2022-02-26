The death toll in Australia soared to four on Saturday after widespread flash floods and heavy rains pummelled Queensland in the northeast part of the country.

The two casualties reported on Saturday include an emergency services volunteer, officials said. Two others are reportedly missing.

Authorities have issued warnings for major flooding, compounded with severe storms, till Sunday, and said that it could result in the state’s major river, Mary, swelling to a level not seen since 1999 – 21.94m (72 ft).

“This is going to exceed an event that hasn’t happened in at least 20-25 years,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Grant said.

Residents of Queensland have been warned about the looming weather conditions that have shown no signs of letting up.

“This is a very intense and dangerous weather system sitting over southeast Queensland at the moment,” said Greg Leach, head of the state’s fire and emergency services. “There is no sign of it easing up.”

He added that a volunteer died when flood waters swept a car off the road while an emergency team was attending a call for help. The three other occupants of the car were rescued.

“Tragic news for us overnight with the loss,” Mr Leach said.

People walk in rain near a flooded road in Logan, Australia. Southeast Queensland residents are facing more intense rain and life-threatening flash floods as one of the most severe weather systems in a decade pummels the region (EPA)

An evacuation alert has been sounded for a part of Gympie in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon as the flood levels are expected to breach the highest recorded since 1999.

Gympie has already crossed the high levels of flooding it had recorded in 2011 and 2013.

Officials have also sounded flood sirens in Brisbane’s western city Grantham for Sunday afternoon.

People living in the low-lying areas have been asked to “move to a higher ground and relocate to family and friends as a matter of urgency” by the Lockyer Valley council, reported The Guardian.

Other locals on the Sunshine Coast near the Logan and Albert rivers, and in Maryborough have also been asked to be on the watch as the river levels in Maryborough could peak late on Sunday.

Locals can expect damaging winds as the weather conditions deteriorate on the Sunshine Coast with looming thunderstorms, which could result in falling of trees, officials said.