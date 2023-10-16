Man dies after being attacked by his own dog at home in Tasmania

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A﻿ 66-year-old man has died in Tasmania after being attacked by his pet dog.

Police were called to the scene in Allens Rivulet late on Sunday night after the pet attacked the man and his 64-year-old wife at their home.

The man suffered serious injuries to his lower legs and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Inspector Colin Riley, in a release from the police.

“The woman was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious injuries to her lower limbs,” Inspector Riley said.

She is in a stable condition, reported 9 News.

"Obviously this is a family that had a loved pet and unfortunately that animal has turned on them and it’s had tragic outcomes," he told the outlet, in what he described as a “very rare” incident.

"A significant injury like this, where it leaves one person deceased and other person in hospital is very rare in Tasmania,” he was quoted as saying by ABC News.

"To be honest, I can’t recall the last time something like this occurred."

The canine, not yet identified by its breed, “was euthanased at the scene by an animal management officer from the local council,” said the inspector.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

The police were notified by the neighbours after they heard noises, reported several outlets. The officials were "very grateful that no one else was injured, including our own staff and emergency services", the police said, adding that a coroner’s report is expected.

Passing condolences to the family of the deceased, Kingborouh Council general manager Gary Arnold said initial information suggested the dog was not registered with the council. According to the council’s website all dogs over the age of six months should be registered, reported 7News.

“In the nearly decade that I’ve been with Kingborough Council, this is the most tragic incident that’s certainly occurred,” he said.