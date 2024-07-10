Support truly

The members of an Australian religious group will go on trial this week after they were charged in relation to the death of an eight-year-old diabetic girl.

Elizabeth Struhs was found dead at her home in Toowoomba, located west of Brisbane, on 7 January 2022 after her insulin medicines were allegedly withheld for days, reported Australian media outlets.

The members of religious group, The Saints, which also include the girl’s parents, are accused of praying for the minor’s healing instead of helping her seek medical attention.

The girl’s father, Jason Richard Struhs, is charged with Elizabeth’s murder, along with another member of the group, 62-year-old Brendan Luke Stevens, reported ABC News.

The victim’s mother and brother, Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs, 49, and Zachary Alan Struhs, 21, have been charged with manslaughter along with 10 other members.

The others accused include 67-year-old Loretta Mary Stevens – the wife of Brendan Stevens – and their adult children Acacia Naree Stevens, 31, Therese Maria Stevens, 37, Sebastian James Stevens, 23, Andrea Louise Stevens, 34, Camellia Claire Stevens, 28, and Alexander Francis Stevens, 26, reported News.com.au.

Already in custody, the group entered no pleas on Wednesday at the start of the trial, technically perceived as pleading not guilty before the court. They would be facing trial as one self-represented group, without a lawyer, reported The Guardian.

Earlier, crown prosecutor Caroline Marco told Brisbane Supreme Court that the girl died from diabetic ketoacidosis after her insulin medication was withdrawn, causing her to suffer “for days”.

Describing Elizabeth as "intelligent, spiritual child", Ms Marco submitted that she was “too young to understand the dire consequences of her parents’ decision to withdraw insulin for her... which she ultimately paid for with her own life”.

Her father is charged with murder after being accused of deliberately failing to seek medical attention and insulin, despite knowing that it could be fatal for her. While, Mr Stevens is accused of unlawfully killing Elizabeth by counselling her father, mother or both into not providing her with insulin, despite knowing that it could lead to her death.

Ms Struhs was charged with manslaughter on the allegation of not providing insulin to her daughter.

The trial is expected to run for 55 days before Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns.

The case would be heard without a jury, ruled chief justice Helen Bowskill, after noting that the media attention would create “an inherent risk of prejudice”.