Bondi Beach shooting latest: ‘Cold-blooded’ attack was motivated by Isis ideology, Albanese says
Ten-year-old girl was among those killed in attack at Hanukkah celebration
The fatal shooting at Bondi Beach appears to have been driven by extremist beliefs, Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has said.
“It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State ideology,” Albanese told ABC Sydney.
One of the gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach mass shooting had previously been investigated over links to a Sydney-based Isis terrorist cell, he said.
Naveed Akram, 24, had been investigated for six months in 2019 by ASIO, the country’s domestic intelligence agency, according to ABC. It found no evidence that he had planned or considered planning any act of violence.
Counter-terrorism police believe Akram and his father, Sajid, 50, had pledged allegiance to the terror group, according to the broadcaster.
Two Isis flags were reportedly found in their car.
At least 15 people were killed in the antisemitic terrorist attack at an event called Chanukah by the Sea on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.
Sajid Akram was killed at the scene, while Naveed Akram suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.
Watch: Bondi Beach attack not an isolated incident, warns Keir Starmer
Chris Minns defends police response to the attack
NSW premier Chris Minns defended the police response to the attack, rejecting claims that officers failed in their duty and calling such criticism disrespectful to those who risked their lives.
He, however, acknowledged that mistakes could be reconsidered in hindsight but said the focus now must be on improving future security and rebuilding trust, particularly with the Jewish community.
“The New South Wales police acted with bravery and integrity. They engaged the gunmen on the footbridge with handguns. They didn’t take a backward step.
“The offenders had long-range rifles and New South Wales police officers were responsible for killing one of them and shooting the other one and as a result saving many people’s lives.
“There are two officers in critical care in New South Wales hospitals at the moment. They weren’t shot in the back as they were running away. They were shot in the front.
“I’m sorry to be graphic about it, but if there is any suggestion that New South Wales police didn’t live up to their responsibilities to the people of this state, it should be rejected because it is not consistent with the facts.”
He continued: “The ideology that has been around for more than a decade that led to this ideology of hate, and in this case, a preparedness to engage in mass murder.”
He said the attack was “meticulous, calculated, cold-blooded”.
British Transport Police to increase patrols in wake of Bondi Beach attack
British Transport Police will increase the number of officers on the network over the coming days and weeks following the Bondi Beach attack.
Assistant chief constable Sean O'Callaghan said: "Horrific events like this impact communities here in Great Britain, and we recognise the concerns that many people will be feeling, especially in our Jewish communities and in light of the terror attack on the Synagogue in Manchester in October.”
The force said it was “dedicated to keeping the public safe and providing reassurance to everyone travelling.”
"With events taking place across the country during the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah, many of our patrols will be targeted to these locations, as well as in areas where Jewish communities live and work.
"We urge passengers to remain vigilant and not to hesitate to speak to our officers when you see them about across the network. They are there to keep you safe, but please don't forget we need your help too.”
Jewish people fear they could be attacked again in UK, says Campaign Against Antisemitism chief executive
The chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism told a London vigil for the Bondi Beach victims that Jewish people fear they could be attacked again in the UK.
Gideon Falter was speaking at a memorial event and Hanukkah celebration on Monday night for those killed in the Bondi Beach terror attack.
He said: "Celebrating Hanukkah is just an act of celebration, but tonight it feels like an act of defiance.
"Unfortunately, Jews have been warning about the dangers of extremism and radicalism running amok in our country for years and time has run out.
"It is time not for thoughts and prayers or words of solidarity, but action from our politicians, action from our Government.”
‘I went down to save lives’: Hero fruit seller who tackled gunman thought he was going to die
A fruit shop owner who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen told his cousin to tell his family he “went down to save people’s lives” before he stepped in to act.
Ahmed al-Ahmed, a father-of-two from Sydney, was seen tackling one of the gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him during an antisemitic terrorist attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney on Sunday.
Video footage of Mr Ahmed intervening circulated widely on social media following the attack.
He was at the beach with his cousin Jozay Alkanj, who told the Sydney Morning Herald that Mr Ahmed asked him to pass a message to his family before he acted.
Mr Alkanj said Mr Ahmed told him: “I’m going to die – please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives.”
Relative of murdered Rabbi says 'root causes' of antisemitic violence must be confronted
Tory shadow attorney general Lord Wolfson, a relative of British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Bondi Beach shooting, has stressed the need to tackle extremism driving violence.
Speaking in Parliament, Lord Wolfson said the debate on Jewish security must move away from being about higher walls around synagogues and more guards outside schools and focus on the root causes of antisemitic violence.
Referring to a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, the Conservative peer said: "While we are always grateful for support for the Community Security Trust, the debate about Jewish security needs to move away from being about higher walls around our synagogues and more guards outside our schools, and on to the root causes of why we actually need such security.
"So will the minister explain what the Government is actually doing, in practical terms, to counter the extremist ideologies which are driving this antisemitic violence, and to remove them and their proponents from our social media, out of our universities and off our streets?"
Australia has a reputation for strict gun laws. How did the Bondi Beach shooting happen?
The shooting at Bondi Beach has sparked intense debate in Australia about the state of the country’s gun control laws.
On the first day of Hanukkah, at least 15 people were killed by a father and son who allegedly targeted a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach on Sunday.
In response, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese held an emergency national cabinet meeting to discuss whether gun laws need to be changed.
After the meeting, all states and territories have agreed to strengthen gun laws. Ideas for reform include limiting how many guns one person can own, the types of guns deemed legal and making Australian citizenship a condition of holding a licence.
There will also be consideration of restrictions on the importation of guns, including 3D-printed weapons.
Watch: Labour minister Ashley Dalton heckled at Bondi Beach vigil
Labour MP Ashley Dalton was heckled at a memorial event and Hanukkah celebration for those killed in the Bondi Beach terror attack, as she told the crowd she was "standing with the Jewish people".
She said: "We are here to stand together against the hatred and vitriol from wherever it comes. The Government does not and will not tolerate antisemitism."
But the West Lancashire was interrupted by the crowd, with calls to "stop the marches” and "we want action not words".
She was able to continue speaking after a rabbi stepped onto the stage and called for the listeners to be "ambassadors of light" and allow her to speak.