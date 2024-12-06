Man breaks British record by running more than 4000km across Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 28-year-old man from Berkshire has set a new British record for running across Australia, completing the 4,320km journey from Perth to Sydney’s Bondi Beach in 61 days.

Jack Pitcher surpassed the previous record, held by Nottingham’s Nikki Love, by 16 days.

Love, 56, from Nottingham earlier held the record, running from the Western Australia capital to New South Wales city in 77 days.

Mr Pitcher began the challenge on 6 October alongside Joshua Smith, 21, from Reading. However, Mr Smith had to withdraw from running midway due to health issues, switching to cycling part of the route before flying home.

Reflecting on his achievement, Mr Pitcher told BBC Radio Berkshire: “I’m over the moon. To have a round number of 60 days would have been nice, but I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve done.”

The final stretch was particularly gruelling. Following a 120km run, Mr Pitcher attempted a 150km push to finish within 60 days but had to pause after experiencing hallucinations. “I went through the night and got to Sydney, but I was very dizzy on the road, and it was not safe,” he explained. After a brief rest, he completed the journey early on Thursday.

open image in gallery Jack Pitcher, 28, (left) from Bracknell, Berkshire, who is running 4,320km across Australia hoping to break a new British record by completing the challenge in 60 days. ( Aleric Storer/PA Wire )

The feat was not just about setting records. Mr Pitcher and Mr Smith aimed to raise funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, and ARC Wokingham, a volunteer-run counselling service. Mr Pitcher, who suffered from depression, hopes his journey inspires others facing mental health struggles. “When I get home, I’m keen to explore motivational speaking and working in mental health,” he said.

The two friends who set off on their journey in early October have faced a number of challenges along the way.

“Two weeks ago when we were running, Josh pulled up quite quickly. He couldn’t carry on, so we had to call it a day,” said Mr Pitcher.

open image in gallery Jack Pitcher, has faced extreme conditions while covering the distance from Perth to Sydney, taking a toll on his health ( PA Wire )

“He took a few days off and on the fourth day he was back running, however he could barely stand up after 10km,” he earlier told PA.

“We got him loads of magnesium and sleeping tablets to help him, and nothing worked. And I think his body just gave up on him.

“He still ran 2700km at 21-years-old. It’s an incredible feat to do that at that age.

“It’s down to me now to carry the torch and bring the record home.”

Mr Pitcher spoke of the stunning Australian wildlife and the generosity of strangers who offered cold drinks during his run. However, he also faced severe storms and physical exhaustion.

Looking ahead, Mr Pitcher plans to rest and “eat as many calories” as possible while considering future opportunities. Local runner Nedd Brockmann holds the overall record of completing the route in 46 days and 12 hours.

Additional reporting by PA