Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as incumbent PM concedes

‘Labour is not in a position to form government,’ Chris Hipkins says

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 14 October 2023 11:15
Former businessman Christopher Luxon is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister as the country’s incumbent prime minister concedes.

Mr Luxon said he would form a new government with its preferred coalition party ACT, Reuters reported.

“As the numbers stand, Labour is not in a position to form a government,” the incumbent prime minister Chris Hipkins said, adding that he called Mr Luxon to concede defeat.

More follows

