Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as incumbent PM concedes
‘Labour is not in a position to form government,’ Chris Hipkins says
Former businessman Christopher Luxon is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister as the country’s incumbent prime minister concedes.
Mr Luxon said he would form a new government with its preferred coalition party ACT, Reuters reported.
“As the numbers stand, Labour is not in a position to form a government,” the incumbent prime minister Chris Hipkins said, adding that he called Mr Luxon to concede defeat.
More follows
