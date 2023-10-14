Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kane Williamson has suffered an “undisplaced fracture” to his left thumb in a major blow for New Zealand at the ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

The Black Caps have called up Tom Blundell, who will fly to India as cover, though he is not part of the squad officially yet.

That’s because Williamson has hope of featuring again in the tournament, with an X-ray confirming the injury and “the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month”.

Head coach Gary Stead said: “Firstly, we’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury.

“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation.“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side, and a world-class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”

Williamson's thumb and wrist were bandaged by the physio after he was hit in the 38th over of New Zealand's innings in the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

He would later retire hurt and left the field in the 39th, having made 78 runs from 107 deliveries.

Williamson had only just returned from an ACL tear during the IPL opener in March this year.

After two warm-up games before the 50-over World Cup, having made scores of 54 not-out and 37 against Pakistan and South Africa respectively, Williamson’s belated involvement in New Zealand’s third match helped elevate his team to major contenders after wins in his absence against England and the Netherlands.