Sharks have been sighted swimming through Gold Coast canals as Australia continued to struggle with heavy rain and flooding caused by Cyclone Alfred.

Authorities warned that the crisis was not over despite the cyclone weakening over the weekend. Thousands of people were still displaced as emergency workers began restoring power and clearing debris and officials urged caution amid rising water levels and ongoing health risks.

A video from Tallebudgera Creek showed the sharks navigating the murky floodwaters. “Holy s**, the holy grail of news stories,” Instagram user Nicka35 posted to over 46,700 of his followers alongside footage of a shark breaking the water surface.

Another video showed a construction worker watching in shock as a shark swam through the floodwaters. “When we first saw him, he was three metres from the shore here,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

“I am not going for a swim anytime soon,” he added.

The flooding caused water levels to rise, pushing marine life inland. “Don’t go anywhere near the water now,” Nicka35 warned in his video. “It’s pretty gnarly, bigger than what I expected. Not a huge shark, but damn, he’d nip your toes off.”

One person died and several people were injured as torrential rain battered Queensland and New South Wales on Saturday. The cyclone brought down power lines, uprooted trees, and inundated towns with record-breaking rainfall.

Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday afternoon, marking Queensland’s largest-ever storm-induced blackout. More than 700 schools remained closed as a precaution.

Queensland’s electricity provider Energex warned that restoring power to all affected homes could take days.

The prime minister cautioned against complacency. “The situation is far from over,” Anthony Albanese warned.

open image in gallery A cyclist rides through flooding in Newmarket, Brisbane, on 10 March 2025 ( EPA )

Authorities in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, declared a disaster as floodwaters were likely to rise overnight. Evacuation orders were issued for many low-lying suburbs. In areas where water levels had begun to recede, recovery efforts were underway, though the extent of the damage remained unclear.

The cyclone’s impact extended beyond power outages and structural damage. Queensland Health issued warnings about flood-related health hazards, including waterborne infections, contaminated floodwaters and the presence of dangerous wildlife such as snakes, spiders, and even sharks.

open image in gallery Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media at a State Emergency Service Centre in Lismore, New South Wales, on 10 March 2025 ( EPA )

“We’ve seen a significant increase in infections like melioidosis after previous floods,” Dr Michael Clements from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners was quoted as saying by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He advised people involved in cleanup work to wear protective clothing and footwear to prevent injuries that could lead to serious infections. Authorities also raised concerns about the dangers of fallen power lines, urging residents to stay at least 10m away from any downed wires.

open image in gallery Flooded cars are seen on Newmarket Road in the suburb of Wilston in Brisbane on 10 March 2025 ( Getty )

Beaches across Queensland’s southeast remained closed due to hazardous conditions. Surf Life Saving Queensland warned of dangerous debris, eroded dunes, and polluted waters.

"We've got very messy conditions," Nathan Fife, the agency’s Gold Coast operations manager, said. “Unfortunately, polluted water, a lot of debris in the water and a lot of beaches with no access.”

Authorities urged people to avoid sea foam, which could contain harmful chemicals washed into the oceans by floodwaters.

open image in gallery Residents look at flooding on their street in Newmarket, Brisbane, on 10 March 2025 ( EPA )

The psychological toll of the disaster was another growing concern. Dr Rachel Hannam, a psychologist in Brisbane, stressed the importance of emotional wellbeing during the recovery process.

“It is natural to feel overwhelmed or anxious after a disaster,” she told ABC News, recommending that people maintain their routines, connect with loved ones, and engage in activities that provide comfort.”

open image in gallery A drone photo shows flooding in Newmarket, Brisbane, on 10 March 2025 ( EPA )

Alfred was expected to make history as the first tropical cyclone to hit southeast Queensland in 51 years, but it weakened into a tropical low before making landfall.

Cyclones frequently affect northern Queensland, but they are rare in the state’s heavily populated southeast.

The damage has drawn comparisons to past floods such as the devastating deluges of 2011 and 2022 which claimed more than 20 lives.

As meteorologists predicted more rainfall, emergency services remained on high alert. “If it is flooded, forget it,” the prime minister reiterated, urging people to follow evacuation orders and safety directives as the crisis continued to unfold.

Additional reporting by agencies.