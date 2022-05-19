Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake off coast of Australia
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Australia.
Authorities issued a tsunami warning for Macquarie Island on Thursday evening soon after the earthquake.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) first recorded a 7.4 magnitude tremor off the coast of the Pacific Ocean territory at around 8pm local time.
Australia was on “tsunami watch” for around an hour before the ABM downgraded the threat.
The US Geological Service (USGS) also registered the earthquake at above 7 magnitude but the reading was revised down on review.
USGS said the earthquake was at a depth of 10km and struck around 40km from the Macquarie Island coast.
More follows...
