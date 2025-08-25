Erin Patterson plea hearing: Ian Wilkinson says he feels ‘only half alive’ without late wife
Erin Patterson returns to court for a pre-sentencing hearing
Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor of a fatal mushroom lunch, told a Melbourne court on Monday that he felt “only half alive” after losing his wife Heather and two of his closest friends.
Fighting back tears, he said: “It’s one of the distressing shortcomings of our society that so much attention is showered on those who do evil and so little on those who do good.”
Mr Wilkinson, a Baptist pastor who endured weeks in the hospital and a liver transplant, spoke during the sentencing hearing of Erin Patterson. The 50-year-old was convicted in July of murdering Heather Wilkinson, Gail Patterson, and Don Patterson with a beef Wellington dish containing death cap mushrooms, and of attempting to kill Mr Wilkinson in 2023.
She has returned to court for a pre-sentencing hearing.
Mr Wilkinson described Gail and Don as “the closest people to him after his wife and family”, adding: “My life is greatly impoverished without them.”
Addressing Erin Patterson, Mr Wilkinson said he was pained by her “callous and calculated disregard” but nonetheless extended forgiveness. “My prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail wisely to become a better person,” he said.
“What foolishness possesses a person to think that murder could be the solution to their problems, especially the murder of people who had only good intentions towards her? Erin has brought deep sorrow and grief into my life and the lives of many others, the ripples spread out through family, friends, our church, congregation, the local community and beyond,” he said.
Patterson, who attended court in person wearing a paisley top and light brown jacket, faces potential life sentences for the murders and up to 25 years for attempted murder as hearings continue on Tuesday.
Despite his grief, Mr Wilkinson said: “I bear her no ill will... She has become the victim of my kindness.”
Simon Patterson, the accused’s estranged husband, also had his words read aloud. He said he missed his parents and aunt “more than words can express” and stressed that his wife’s actions had deprived their children not only of grandparents but of a normal bond with their mother.
“Almost everybody knows their mother murdered their grandparents,” his statement read.
Tim Patterson, nephew of Don and Gail, said “years of love and laughter” had been “stolen” from the family. Even Don Patterson’s 100-year-old mother submitted a statement, recalling the warmth and everyday kindness her son had shown her.
