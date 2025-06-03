Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erin Patterson, the Australian woman accused of murdering three relatives with a poisoned beef wellington, told the court on Tuesday that she developed an interest in wild mushrooms while walking with her children during the Covid lockdowns.

Ms Patterson, 50, is charged with deliberately serving death cap mushrooms to her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and Heather’s husband Ian during a 2023 lunch at her home in the township of Leongatha in Victoria. Ian Wilkinson was the only guest to survive.

She first really noticed mushrooms growing in the Korumburra Botanic Gardens and later began identifying and testing wild mushrooms near her house. Ms Patterson said mushrooms also grew on her former property in Korumburra, where she had moved in 2017 or 2018.

Said spent months learning to identify edible species such as field and horse mushrooms, testing small amounts herself after frying them in butter.

“The first time I noticed them I remember because the dog was eating some and I picked all the mushrooms that I could see because I wanted to try to figure out what they were to see if that might be a problem for him,” she said.

“The first Covid lockdown, when you’re allowed outside for an hour a day, I would force the children to go out and get away from their devices for an hour.”

The first time she spotted wild mushrooms “would have been the end of March, early April”, she recalled.

She came to discover that it was “hard to figure out what a mushroom is, except some obvious examples”.

open image in gallery Ian Wilkinson, the only surviving guest of a lunch at Erin Patterson's home, leaves after testifying at the Latrobe Valley Courts in Morwell, Victoria, Australia, on 6 May 2025 ( EPA )

Ms Patterson came across Facebook groups for mushroom lovers where people shared what they found and talked about identifying them. “I scrolled a lot of them,” she said.

She, however, also admitted that mushroom identification was difficult, especially with potentially toxic types like inocybe.

Taking the stand for the second day on Tuesday, Ms Patterson told the court she always enjoyed eating mushrooms. “They taste good and are very healthy,” she said. “I’d buy all the different types that Woolies would sell.”

In addition to foraging, she frequently bought dried mushrooms from Asian grocers in the suburbs of Mount Waverley and Oakleigh, using them in curries, pasta and soups, saying they offered more flavour than fresh ones.

open image in gallery A sign at the entrance of Erin Patterson’s Leongatha township in Victoria ( Getty )

She eventually grew confident that the mushrooms growing in the paddocks of her three-acre Korumburra property were field and horse varieties, so she cut off a piece, fried it in butter, and ate it. “They tasted good, and I didn’t get sick,” she said. “Sometimes I would put them in meals we all ate.”

She said there was something about exotic mushrooms that tasted “more interesting” and that they had more flavour.

open image in gallery A memorial plaque on the grave site for Don and Gail Patterson at the Korumburra General Cemetery in Australia ( Getty )

Ms Patterson also told the court about the strained relationship with her estranged husband and how she had sought help from her in-laws to improve communication between them.

She revealed that, in private messages to friends, she’d vented frustration by calling the Patterson family a “lost cause” and saying, “so f** ‘em.”

“I needed to vent, I needed to get my frustration off my chest and the choice was either go into the paddock and tell the sheep or vent to these women,” she told the court, growing visibly emotional. “But I regret the language that I used, but I knew that they would rally around me and I probably, you know, played up the emotion of that a bit to get that support.”

open image in gallery Erin Patterson ( AAP )

“I wish I’d never said it. I feel ashamed for saying it and I wish that the family didn’t have to hear that I said that,” she said.

“They didn’t deserve it.”

She had involved Don and Gail Patterson in financial disputes, particularly over school fees, a decision she acknowledged was unfair.

“They were doing nothing but trying to support us,” she said. “I was asking them to agree with me that I was right and Simon was wrong, and that wasn’t fair.”

Ms Patterson acknowledged that despite the difficulties she and Mr Patterson faced, the extended family continued to give her support, and she appreciated their efforts to help mediate past issues.

The trial continues.