Trial begins of woman accused of killing three family members with mushroom dinner

The trial of Erin Patterson, who is accused of murdering three of her relatives by serving them a poisonous beef Wellington in 2023, has started in Australia.

The prosecutors last week dropped the three attempted murder charges against her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, even though she still faces charges over the fatal mushroom lunch that killed three and left one critically ill.

A jury of 15 has been selected and the trial is taking place in Morwell, about 150km southeast of Melbourne, near the town of Leongatha, where the lunch occurred. Jurors in the highly anticipated trial are scheduled to receive directions from Justice Christopher Beale at 3.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

On 29 July 2023, Ms Patterson hosted a lunch for her estranged in-laws and another couple at her home in the small, rural town of Leongatha in Victoria, about 85 miles (136km) southeast of Melbourne.

She invited her ex-husband’s parents Don, 70, and Gail Patterson, 70, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and her 68-year-old husband Ian Wilkinson.

For the meal, organised as a reconciliation effort for the sake of the two children she shared with her husband, Ms Patterson prepared a beef Wellington dish that included mushrooms.

In the following days, all four lunch guests fell ill with food poisoning-like symptoms and were hospitalised. Medical staff later confirmed their symptoms were consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning – a claim that forensic tests later confirmed.

Following the lunch, Gail Patterson and her sister Heather Wilkinson died in hospital on 4 August. Don Patterson died the next day, while Ian Wilkinson was critically ill but eventually recovered.

open image in gallery Erin Patterson, an Australian woman accused of murdering three elderly people who died after they allegedly consumed a lunch she prepared which contained poisonous mushrooms, looks on in Melbourne, Australia, 15 April 2025 ( via REUTERS )

Ms Patterson, 50, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ms Patterson has also said that she loved her in-laws and was devastated by their deaths. The prosecution, however, alleges that the meal was deliberately laced with poison, making this a highly contentious and emotionally charged case that has captured global attention.

The detectives investigating the case have earlier described the case as extremely “complex”.

According to 1News, accommodation in Morwell has been completely booked as the trial gets underway, as authorities step up security measures around the courthouse.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Australia and abroad, with the courtroom’s six media seats allocated via a daily ballot. Dozens more are expected to follow the proceedings from an overflow room at the court.

open image in gallery Media stand outside the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell, Australia, 29 April 2025 ( via REUTERS )

The trial, expected to last five to six weeks, is being covered by ABC through a daily podcast, while streaming platform Stan is producing a documentary on what it calls “one of the highest profile criminal cases in recent history”.

The prosecution, led by senior counsel Nanette Rogers, is set to deliver its opening address to the jury on Wednesday morning. Ms Patterson’s barrister, Colin Mandy SC, will follow with the defence’s opening statement, ahead of the first witness taking the stand on Thursday.

Ms Patterson had earlier said that she didn’t mean to harm anyone. “I didn’t do anything. I loved them and I’m devastated they are gone.”

She added that she is “so devastated” that her own children have lost their grandparents. “They’ve lost their grandmother,” she continued. “I’m so sorry that they have lost their lives.”

In another earlier statement, she said: “I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved.”