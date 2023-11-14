Woman accused of mushroom poisoning murders puts $1m townhouse up for sale

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian woman accused of poisoning her former in-laws with deadly mushrooms at a family lunch has put her Melbourne house up for sale.

Erin Patterson’s townhouse, located in the eastern Melbourne suburb of Mount Waverley, is valued at $1m and now reportedly on the market.

It is different from the home where the alleged mushroom poisoning incident occurred in July, which is located in Victoria state’s Leongatha town, about 118km away.

Ms Patterson, 49, had acquired the townhouse in 2019, according to local media. It is a three-bedroom and three-bathroom property. The property was transferred from joint ownership by Ms Patterson and her former partner Simon Patterson into her name alone in 2021, according to The Age.

The townhouse, situated at 2/2 Lyons Street and spanning 249 square metres, is scheduled for auction at 11am on Saturday, reported news.com.au.

It is expected to fetch anywhere between $960,000 and $1,050,000.

The house is “desired for its defined dimensions” and is a “convenient placement in the Mount Waverley Secondary Catchment (STSA)”, real estate agency Ray White said.

“This easy-care townhouse is equally suited to those starting out or downsizing as it is for families and investors.”

Ms Patterson was charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

She had served up a Beef Wellington dish that included mushrooms for a family gathering in Leongatha earlier this year.

The lunch hosted by Ms Patterson was supposed to have been a reconciliation with her former husband Simon Patterson’s family for the sake of their children.

The gathering included Simon’s parents Gail and Don Patterson, both aged 70, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, 68.

Gail, her sister Heather, and Don soon became unwell after consuming the meal and had to be hospitalised. They later died.

Mr Wilkinson, a well-respected Baptist pastor, was left fighting for his life after being rushed to hospital in a critical state. He was later discharged and is said to be recovering.

Ms Patterson had earlier denied all wrongdoing.