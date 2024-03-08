Australia ‘stands ready’ to rejoin search for missing MH370 on 10-year anniversary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia has offered to support the Malaysian government in a possible fresh search for the wreckage of missing flight MH370, on the 10-year anniversary of one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

The Malaysian Airlines flight left Kuala Lumpur airport on 8 March 2014 with 277 passengers and 12 crew members on board but never made it to its destination in Beijing. It disappeared from radar just 40 minutes after takeoff and has remained missing ever since.

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong on Friday said the country’s “sincere sympathies” remained with those who lost their loved ones a decade ago.

Australia coordinated “one of the biggest search operations of its kind in history” at that time of the disappearance but did not find the missing aircraft, Ms Wong said in a joint statement with transport minister Catherine King.

“The Australian government is supportive of all practical efforts to find MH370,” the statement said.

“Australia stands ready to assist the Malaysian government if it considers that Australian agencies are able to offer technical information as a result of their involvement in previous searches.”

There were seven Australians among passengers from 14 nations on the plane the night it went missing. It is believed to have fallen somewhere in the Indian Ocean within Australia’s area of search and rescue operations.

The statement by Ms Wong and Ms King said during the Australia-led search operation, teams covered over 3 million square kilometres above the water and more than 120,000 square kilometres under the water.

Debris from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is displayed during a Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

They thanked the Australian Defence Force, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, and other departments for their help.

“Ten years on from the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight 370, the Australian government’s sincere sympathies remain with the loved ones of the 239 passengers and crew on board, including seven people who called Australia home,” the statement said.

An office building is illuminated with lights displaying "Pray for MH370" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2014 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Despite coordinated efforts to locate the missing plane over the last decade, those who lost loved ones have not had the answers they seek. We recognise their ongoing heartache and grief,” it added.

Hopes for closure among family members were rekindled after Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said the government is open to conducting a further search if there is credible evidence.

Chinese farmer Li Eryou looks at a book written about the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 flight from a bookshelf of his son's former room at a village in Handan in northern China's Hebei province (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

He said the government was in talks with the US marine robotics company Ocean Infinity after the American company submitted a proposal to the government.

Ocean Infinity had led a search in a 112,000km area in 2018 but said it could have missed the remnants due to extremely challenging terrain such as underwater canyons.

Now the company says it has enhanced its ocean search capabilities with robotics.

“I will do everything possible to get the cabinet’s approval to sign a new contract with Ocean Infinity for the search to resume as soon as possible,” Mr Loke said.