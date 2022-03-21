Fox Sports anchor Megan Barnard has spoken out about the firing of her former colleague Tom Morris for making homophobic and sexist remarks about her in a leaked video.

Mr Morris was fired after a Fox Sports Australia investigation found he had “crossed the line” in making misogynistic comments about Barnard’s sexual orientation in a vulgar WhatsApp conversation that went viral.

Ms Barnard said coming out was a “process (that) should never be taken out of someone’s hands” and nobody deserved to be spoken about in such a “degrading” manner.

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received over the past few days in response to the comments about me in the media,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“To everyone who has reached out, thank you.

“Fortunately, I am at a place in my life where I am comfortable with who I am and I can handle something deeply personal becoming public.

“But had this happened as recently as a few years ago, it would not have been the case.

“Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hands. Nor should anyone be spoken about in such a degrading manner.

“I hope my experience can be a catalyst for change in not just the sports industry, but in every industry.”

Her comments drew widespread praise on social media, with many paying tribute to her bravery.

Cricket superstar Ellyse Perry wrote: “Lots of love for you and everything you do.”

Fellow sports broadcaster Mel Jones described Ms Barnard as “one of the most talented, professional, egoless, driven individuals I know”.

“So proud of you, you are part of the change,” wrote commentator Isa Guha.

Ms Barnard is hosting Fox Sports’ coverage of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Mr Morris apologised for making offensive remarks in several leaked WhatsApp messages which were shared widely on social media last week.

“My comments were hurtful to many and I will now take the time to listen, learn and work to improve myself, ensuring that I become a better person. I am truly sorry to everyone,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley said Mr Morris’ remarks were “unacceptable” in announcing they had fired him on Friday.