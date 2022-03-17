Ed Sheeran has said that he learnt about close friend Shane Warne’s death from a photographer outside his ongoing “Shape of You” trial.

The legendary Australian cricketer died on 4 March in Koh Samui, Thailand. An autopsy ruled that he died of natural causes.

Sheeran was among the many celebrities to pay tribute to Warne, and shared a post remembering him as an “amazing friend” with the “kindest heart”.

However, appearing on Carrie and Tommy on the Hit Network in Australia on Wednesday (16 March), Sheeran said that he had been told about the sports star’s death by a photographer while appearing in court.

“It’s been a weird month,” he said. “I lost my best friend Jamal [Edwards] at the end of February and then I know I can’t talk about it, but I started this thing that’s been heavily publicised that I’m going into every day.

“I came out of court on the first day to a paparazzi saying, ‘Hey, what do you think of your friend Shane dying?’”

The singer continued: “It’s just a very, very weird time. I feel I haven’t quite been able to process or grieve anything… It’s really, really sad.”

Sheeran appears in court on 8 March (AFP via Getty Images)

Sheeran is currently appearing in court accused of plagiarising his 2017 hit “Shape of You” from a track called “Oh Why”.

Sami Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue have accused Sheeran and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, who have denied all claims.

On Wednesday (16 March), the court heard from a music expert that “Shape of You” was “coincidentally similar” and has “distinctive differences” to a “Oh Why”.