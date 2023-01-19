Jacinda Ardern says it’s time to get married to partner Clark Gayford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced her plans to get married to her partner Clark Gayford as she said she is resigning from the top role in a farewell speech on Thursday.

As she confirmed her move to quit politics ahead of the October polls, Ms Ardern mentioned her family members, her four-year-old daughter Neve who she was conceived during her prime ministership, and her partner.

"So, to Neve, mum’s looking forward to being there when you start school this year. And to Clarke, let’s finally get married," Ms Ardern said.

The popular New Zealand leader, who made waves in global politics with her policies, said that she "no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job justice. She added that it was time to make way for someone else and step down.

The announcement, made alongside her family and reporters on Thursday, surprised many.

Ms Ardern said that she will not be getting into more roles or a different job elsewhere but enjoy some time with her family.

“Arguably they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us," the mother-of-one said.

The Labour leader became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37, and said she had taken time last summer to ponder her future.

On being asked if her only child was made aware of the big resignation announcement beforehand, Ms Ardern said: "Not yet. Four-year-olds are chatty, couldn’t run the risk,” leaving the reporters laughing.

“I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period but, unfortunately, I haven’t, and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue,” she said.

She added: “I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused ... that you can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go.”

The popular prime minister had faced a tough election campaign this year, according to the Associated Press. While her liberal-leaning Labour Party won re-election two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.