Jacinda Ardern resignation – live: New Zealand prime minister says ‘not enough in tank’ to do job justice
Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister at age 37 in 2017
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday morning in a surprise move.
The Labour Party leader said in an emotional and tearful address that she was too tired to seek a third term.
“I no longer have enough in the tank,” Ms Ardern said.
The New Zealand premier also said that she will step down as prime minister on 7 February. She will, however, continue as member of parliament till October when elections are due.
Ms Ardern said during the party’s annual caucus meeting that she’s “leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple”.
Ms Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister in 2017 at age 37.
Several world leaders paid tribute to her leadership qualities and for being a no-nonsense politician. Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese tweeted: “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation in tearful address
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has sent a jolt around the world by announcing she will not seek re-election.
The Labour Party premier said in an emotional and tearful address that she planned to stand down next month, saying she was too tired to seek a third term.
“I no longer have enough in the tank,” said the 42-year-old, who had secured a reputation internationally for a no-nonsense approach to politics and leading her country.
Read the full story by Andrew Buncombe here:
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation
Labour Party politician became world’s youngest female head of government at age of 37 when she was elected prime minister in 2017
World leaders pay tribute to ‘great friend’ Jacinda Ardern as she resigns
Tributes poured in from world leaders and party members after New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that she would step down from office and not seek re-election.
The Labour Party premier said in a tearful address that she planned to stand down in February, adding that she was too tired to seek a third term.
Read the full story by Alisha Rahaman Sarkar here:
World leaders pay tribute to ‘great friend’ Jacinda Ardern as she resigns
‘She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies