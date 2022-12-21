Jacinda Ardern’s office has said that she was not aware a show she had agreed to be part of was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new docuseries Live to Lead.

After Netflix released the trailer for the show, which features interviews from leaders including the New Zealand prime minister, Ms Ardern’s office issued a statement saying that she had not had contact with the couple and that the footage was from a 2019 Nelson Mandela foundation project.

“They were producing resources for future leaders,” Ms Ardern said.

“I have not had direct contact with the Sussexes.”

