Bodies found in search for missing TV presenter Jesse Baird and partner in Sydney

Police have found the bodies of former Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his flight attendant partner after the couple went missing last week.

Police believe Baird and his partner Luke Davies were murdered in Baird‘s Sydney home last week, and have arrested a New South Swales police officer who used to date the TV host.

Human remains were founded at a property in the small town of Bungonia, about two hours drive southwest of Syndey, on Tuesday.

“We believe we have located two bodies,” said NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb. “The families have been informed. And crime scene detectives have just arrived on scene at that location now.”

New South Wales Police Force senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who dated Baird until late last year, was charged on Friday with the murders of both men.

He “provided assistance” in locating the remains, said Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty at a press conference on Tuesday. “This is a breakthrough for this investigation.”

