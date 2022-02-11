Koalas declared endangered in Australia after devastating wildfires

Koalas have been classified as endangered for the first time in Australia after wildfires two years ago killed thousands of the creatures.

Australia’s environment minister has moved the much-loved animal from the vulnerable category to endangered in three states, meaning they are one step closer to extinction and will be given greater protection.

Conservationists say almost a third of the country’s koalas have disappeared since 2018, because of the deadly fires, as well as land-clearing, drought, car strikes and dog attacks.

The Australian Koala Foundation estimated koala populations have dropped to less than 58,000 from more than 80,000.

It’s thought at least 6,400 were killed in the “black summer” bushfires in late 2019 and early 2020, which killed or displaced an estimated 3 billion animals.

The loss was especially harsh in New South Wales, where the fires killed around 70 per cent of koala populations. A state inquiry warned that the species could become extinct by 2050 without urgent intervention.

Now they have been declared endangered in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

The decision follows a joint nomination by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (Ifaw), Humane Society International (HSI) and WWF-Australia to Australia’s Threatened Species Scientific Committee.

“Koalas are an international and national icon, but they were living on a knife edge even before the Black Summer bushfires, with numbers in severe decline due to land-clearing, drought, disease, car strikes and dog attacks,” said Ifaw Oceania regional director Rebecca Keeble.

“The bushfires were the final straw, hitting at the heart of already struggling koala populations and critical habitat.”

She said the country should never have allowed things to get to the point where it was at risk of losing a national icon.

“It is a dark day for our nation. If we can’t protect an iconic species endemic to Australia, what chance do lesser known but no less important species have?

“This must be a wake-up call to Australia and the government to move much faster to protect critical habitat from development and land-clearing and seriously address the impacts of climate change.”

The nomination was submitted on the basis of two scientific reports that revealed Queensland’s koala population had crashed by at least half since 2001 and nearly two-thirds of the NSW koala population had been lost.

Experts say koalas are one of the most vulnerable animals to climate change and they argue that with fire intensity and frequency only likely to increase due to climate change, further action is needed to ensure these koala populations survive into the future.

The federal government has pledged Aus$50m (£26m) for koala recovery and habitat restoration.

“These actions are vital to ensure the survival of the species into the future, but without addressing the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change, we are just plugging holes in a sinking ship,” Ms Keeble said.