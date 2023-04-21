For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lachlan Murdoch has dropped a defamation lawsuit against an Australian outlet in the wake of the Dominion settlement.

Fox tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, who is also the chief executive of Fox Corp, dropped his suit against online news outlet Crikey on Friday after it published an article last year that called him an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the Jan 6 insurrection.

The new development comes just days after Fox News settled a defamation suit brought against it by Dominion Voting Systems that had highlighted several instances of conspiracy theories that the conservative news network had aired surrounding the 2020 US presidential elections.

The payout amounted to $787.5m and is said to be the largest media settlement in history.

John Churchill, Mr Murdoch’s lawyer, said in a statement that a notice of discontinuance had been filed in federal court in Australia.

The lawyer said the court would have ruled in Mr Murdoch’s favour, but referred to “a case from another jurisdiction” as being the reason for doing away with the lawsuit.

“Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits,” he said.

Last August, Mr Murdoch’s lawyers said Crikey published an article in June that implied he “illegally conspired with Donald Trump to incite an armed mob to march on the Capitol to physically prevent confirmation of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election”.

Lawyers claimed the article that ran on 29 June 2022 described Mr Murdoch as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the effort by Trump supporters to overturn his 2020 election loss to president Joe Biden.

Will Hayward – the chief executive of Private Media, Crikey’s publisher – said this was a victory for legitimate public interest journalism.

“The fact is, Murdoch sued us, and then dropped his case. We are proud of our stand. This is a victory for free speech. We won,” he said.

“We stand by our position that Lachlan Murdoch was culpable in promoting the lie of the 2020 election result because he, and his father, had the power to stop the lies,” the company said in a statement.

“How do we know? Because Dominion sued Fox News for promoting the lies and Fox just paid $1.17bn [AUD] to Dominion to settle the case.”

Last year, after Mr Murdoch’s lawsuit, Crikey’s editor Peter Fray and Eric Beecher, the chairman of its publisher Private Media, said they were determined “to fight for the integrity and importance of diverse independent media in Australian democracy”.

“We welcome Lachlan Murdoch’s writ. We believe that coverage of the events of 6 January at the US Capitol, and the role of Fox News in those events, is absolutely legitimate,” Private Media chief Will Hayward said at the time.

Private Media was attempting to use testimony by Mr Murdoch and his father Rupert in the Dominion Voting Systems’ US lawsuit as part of its defence to the Australian case, according to local media reports.

“This was shaping up to be the first major test case of the new public interest defence in Australian defamation law,” David Rolph, a University of Sydney professor and expert in defamation law, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Now we’ll have to await another suitable vehicle.”

Mr Rolph said “defamation litigation doesn’t exist in a vacuum” and that “the revelations in the US proceedings provided the backdrop which made it difficult to litigate the Australian proceedings”.

Other experts also said that after settling the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit in the US, it made sense for Mr Murdoch to “want to see this case go away, too”.

Dr Michael Douglas, a senior lecturer at the University of Western Australia Law School, told the newspaper that if the Australian case had continued, some of the evidence before the US court may have been aired again “in all its gory detail, potentially including thorough cross-examination of Lachlan Murdoch himself”.

Fox News declared last week that it was “pleased” to have paid out $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems.

The network avoided a gruelling six-week courtroom examination of its journalistic practices.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox said in its statement.