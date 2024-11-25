New Zealand citizen poisoned by contaminated alcohol in Laos returns home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A New Zealand citizen who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has returned home following the deaths of six tourists due to supected methanol poisoning.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry had earlier reported that one of its citizens fell ill in Laos and was believed to be a victim of the poisoning.

The victims, including two Danes, two Australians, a Briton, and an American, had visited Vang Vieng, a popular tourist town in Laos. Earlier, the US State Department also released a health alert for its citizens travelling to Laos, citing “suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks”.

This followed warnings issued by other nations whose citizens have been affected.

“The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok has been providing assistance to one New Zealander who we believe to have been poisoned with methanol in Laos. They have now departed Laos and returned home,” a New Zealand foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Details about the individual’s condition were not disclosed.

The Laos government has pledged to prosecute those responsible, and investigations are ongoing.

The government also expressed its “sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased”. Authorities in Laos also detained the manager and owner of a backpacker hostel in Vang Vieng on Friday.

Backpacker foreign tourists roam around in Vang Vieng, Laos, Friday, 22 November 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lao state-run news agency KPL said earlier that authorities were gathering evidence and witness accounts following the foreigners’ deaths due to suspected “consumption of tainted alcoholic beverages”.

The government has been “conducting investigations to find causes of the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law”, it said in its first official comments published on the foreign affairs ministry website.

Methanol poisoning from counterfeit and homemade alcohol has prompted warnings from multiple countries, including Australia, the US, and the UK. It is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.