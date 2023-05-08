Woman stranded in Australian bush for five days survives on wine and sweets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was stranded in the Australian bush for five days with only a bottle of wine and sweets to live on.

Lillian Ip set off on what was meant to be a short trip on Sunday, travelling through dense bush to the town of Bright in Victoria.

But the 48 year-oldhit a dead-end after taking a wrong turn, and her vehicle became stuck in the mud.

Ms Ip waves to police flying over the bush (Victoria Police)

Ms Ip, a non-drinker, only had a bottle of wine in the car which she was planning to give as a present to her mother. To eat, she had some lollipops and a few other snacks, police said.

Victoria Police said loved ones raised the alarm after Ms Ip failed to make her daily call to check in with loved ones on 30 April.

After five nights stranded, she was discovered by emergency services on Friday as they flew overhead as part of a search. Footage taken from a helicopter shows Ms Ip waving her arms and trying to get the attention of rescuers.

She was found around 37 miles away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to walk far so stayed with her car, Victoria police said.

Ms Ip (left) and her mother embrace after the daughter’s ordeal (9News Melbourne)

She only had a few snacks and sweets to eat, and no water. As she lost hope of being found alive, she wrote a letter to her family saying she loved them.

“The first thing coming in my mind, I was thinking ‘water and a cigarette,’” Ms Ip told 9News Australia. “Thank god the policewoman had a cigarette.”

“I thought I was going to die there. My whole body shut down on Friday,” she said, adding that she “was about to give up”.

She told Australia’s Herald Sun that her letter read: “If you don’t find me by this time I could be dead by frozen cold. I love you all. Don’t cry for me.”

Officers found the woman nearly 40 miles from civilisation (Victoria Police)

Ms Ip was taken to hospital for observation and to be treated for dehydration but has since returned home to Melbourne.

Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said: “The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through.”

The 48 year-old said she thought she would die in the bush (9News Melbourne)

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.”

“Lillian was found a good 60km away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car,” he said.

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.

Officers could see her car through the trees (Victoria Police)

“She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water.

“While she couldn’t move her car, she was able to use the heater overnight give her some warmth.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her.”