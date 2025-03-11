Surfer feared dead in shark attack after board with bite marks retrieved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A missing surfer is feared dead after he was attacked by a shark at one of Australia’s most popular surfing spots, police said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man from Melbourne was seen in distress at the remote Wharton Beach in Western Australia on Monday.

Witnesses heard screams before the surfer vanished following a shark attack. His surfing board, showing evidence of bite marks, was retrieved from the water later but his body remained missing.

“The family has been notified," Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch told Perth radio station 6PR. “I suspect it will be a recovery of a body if we can find it.”

He added that drone footage shot by a witness showed a shark swimming away from a cloud of blood close to the shoreline.

The family of the missing surfer, who wasn’t identified, said they did not expect him to be found. The man was travelling with his girlfriend when the incident took place. The couple had planned to meet his family in Western Australia later in the week.

Police said emergency services were called to Wharton Beach at around 12.10pm local time on Monday following reports of a possible shark attack.

"There were screams,” beachgoer Joscelin Boissieux said, adding that the surfer’s partner could only watch in horror. “There were people saying like ‘get out’, everything. It was a very panicked moment," she told 9News.

She said witnesses scrambled to get out of the water as the surfboard floated metres from the shore. “The water next to it was dark, with a shark’s fin circling around,” Ms Boissieux recalled.

The beach was shut, with signage at the entrance warning visitors of a shark in the area, as police, Marine Rescue and State Emergency Service personnel launched a search operation.

The surfer’s suspected death would be the fourth in a shark attack in the area since 2017. Two of the attacks reportedly involved great white sharks.

The death of two local people in shark attacks in 2020 had rocked the coastal community.

Shark attacks are rare in Australia with 255 fatal bites recorded since 1791 in the country of 27 million, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database.