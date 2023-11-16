12-year-old girl arrested over fatal stabbing of woman in Melbourne

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Melbourne over the death of a woman in an alleged stabbing incident.

Victoria police said they responded to emergency calls from Barkly Street in Footscray at about 2am on Thursday and found a 37-year-old woman dead.

"Officers quickly attended and arrested the girl at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"She was taken to hospital for assessment where she remains under police guard."

It is believed that an altercation broke out in the upper floors of the Royal Hotel building which have been converted into apartments, according to news.com.au.

Police urged car owners whose vehicles were parked along the street to check for their dashcam footage and report if they find anything unusual.

Forensic examiners reached the crime site in the morning hours and collected evidence.

“Investigators are attempting to establish if the parties were known to each other,” Victoria Police added.

Residents in the area and local businesses said they were shocked by the alleged murder of the woman and complained that there has been an increase in crime in the past few years.

“After the pandemic people are just so agro (aggressive), I don’t know what’s going on, they get heated up so quickly,” said a local business owner who was not named by the outlet.

“I had an incident just last night where someone tried to kick in the windows to my shop, I reported it to the police,” the business owner said.