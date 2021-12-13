New Caledonia votes against independence from France in referendum

The vote has angered pro-independence leaders who claim the vote should have been delayed

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 13 December 2021 09:56
Comments
<p>People queue outside a school to vote in the referendum </p>

People queue outside a school to vote in the referendum

(Associated Press)

New Caledonia — an archipelago in the South Pacific — has rejected independence from France in a referendum.

French president, Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address that: “Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely.”

The provisional results of the vote revealed that an overwhelming 96.5 per cent said “no” to independence from Paris.

In the two previous polls in 2018 and 2020, the percentage of Caledonians who had voted “no” was 57 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.

The dominant sentiment among the indigenous Kanak population of the region is independence. But on Sunday, turnout was just 44 per cent after leaders of the independence movement called for a voting boycott.

Recommended

Kanaks had asked the French government to conduct voting in September next year because of a 12-month mourning period following the surge in coronavirus infections in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr Macron said that “We can’t ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. A period of transition is now starting.”

New Caledonia’s Congress president, Roch Wamytan, a pro-independence leader, said he regretted that the French government went ahead with the polls despite their calls for postponement.

He told Franceinfo radio: “This referendum, for us, is not the third referendum. We consider that there are only two legitimate referendums. 2018 and 2020. This referendum is the referendum of the French state, not ours.”

New Caledonia lies east of Australia and was colonised by the French in the 1850s. Locals were asked to vote yes or no to the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to achieve full sovereignty and become independent?”

Caroline Gravelat, a public law professor at the University of New Caledonia said that the potential independence of New Caledonia “raises the question of the already very strong Chinese influence in Oceania, a major subject of concern for Western partners.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in