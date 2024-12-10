New Zealand moves to ban greyhound racing by 2026 over welfare concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Zealand is proposing to ban greyhound racing by 2026 amid persistent concerns over high injury rates among the dogs.

Racing minister Winston Peters announced on Tuesday that his government intends to phase out the sport over the next 20 months. The move comes after a series of reviews spanning a decade, all highlighting insufficient measures to safeguard the welfare of greyhounds.

Although fatalities during dog races have decreased over the years, injury rates remain high.

“While fewer dogs are dying, injury rates, while down slightly, have plateaued and remain unacceptably high,” the minister said, emphasising the government’s stance on prioritising animal welfare.

While the Greyhound industry called the decision a “devastating blow” with “far reaching implications” on those working in the sector, Mr Peters defended the government’s stance saying the decision was not “taken lightly”.

It was driven by a desire to protect “the welfare of racing dogs”, Mr Peters was quoted as saying by a local media outlet, 1News.

An advisory committee will help the government in rehoming the 2,900 greyhounds currently involved in racing, Mr Peters said.

“Further legislation to enable the end to greyhound racing is required. A bill to make the necessary changes to the Racing Industry Act 2020 will be introduced to the parliament in 2025. There will be a full select committee process so everyone will have a chance to have their say,” he said.

open image in gallery Dogs running at Manukau Greyhound Racing Club in Auckland, New Zealand, on 5 March 2009 ( Getty )

The government has already introduced a bill, supported by the opposition Labour party, to curb the unnecessary euthanasia of racing dogs.

The latest move has sparked backlash from Greyhound Racing New Zealand, whose chairman, Sean Hannan, condemned it as a “devastating blow” to the industry.

Mr Hannan argued that the industry has made significant strides in animal welfare.

“We are extremely disappointed that the government has not recognised the work the industry has done to address areas of concern – to the extent that it now leads the wider racing industry with its commitment to animal welfare,” Mr Hannan said.

He expressed concern for the future of greyhounds in New Zealand, suggesting that the breed might disappear entirely from the country.

“This decision is not just about the sport; it affects families, businesses, and communities who have dedicated their lives to caring for and racing greyhounds,” he said.

New Zealand is one of the few countries where commercial greyhound racing is still permitted, alongside the US, Ireland, Australia, and Britain.

The sport constitutes 8.5 per cent of New Zealand’s NZ$1.3bn racing industry and employs over 1,000 people full time, according to industry data.

“Over recent years, the industry has made significant strides in improving animal welfare standards, introducing robust regulations, and fostering greater transparency,” Mr Hannan said as he urged the government to reconsider its decision.

He also asked the government to engage in a “meaningful discussion” with the stakeholders.

The Green Party welcomed the decision, calling it a “great day” for the welfare of greyhounds.

“Successive reports highlighting the cruelty, mistreatment, and neglect in the industry were left to gather dust as successive governments kicked the can down the road,” a party spokesperson, Steve Abel, said.

“We acknowledge the decisive decision by Minister Winston Peters to do what should have been done years ago.”

The Labour party has also voiced “full support” for the decision. “We are supporting today’s Bill making its way through the house in all stages to ensure the safety and wellbeing of dogs,” the party’s animal welfare spokesperson Rachel Boyack said.

Additional reporting by agencies.