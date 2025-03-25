Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Powerful New Zealand earthquake sees South Island residents warned to stay away from coast

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Tuesday afternoon off southwest coast of Fiordland national park

Namita Singh
Tuesday 25 March 2025 04:50 GMT
Comments
File: Surfers catching a wave after a series of large earthquakes hit New Zealand, sparking a tsunami advisory notice
File: Surfers catching a wave after a series of large earthquakes hit New Zealand, sparking a tsunami advisory notice (AFP via Getty Images)

People in New Zealand were advised to stay away from the shore after an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of South Island on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 33km off the southwest coast of the island’s Fiordland national park, and about 160km northwest of Snares Islands, at 2.43pm local time. Though officials issued a “tsunami advisory”, it said no evacuation orders were necessary unless directed by local authorities.

The notice issued by the National Emergency Management Agency warned people to move off boats and keep out of the water, while adding that “coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event”.

It said remote parts of Fiordland's coast were the most likely to be affected. "Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore," the agency warned.

"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

"People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in