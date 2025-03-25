Powerful New Zealand earthquake sees South Island residents warned to stay away from coast
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Tuesday afternoon off southwest coast of Fiordland national park
People in New Zealand were advised to stay away from the shore after an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of South Island on Tuesday.
The quake struck at a depth of 33km off the southwest coast of the island’s Fiordland national park, and about 160km northwest of Snares Islands, at 2.43pm local time. Though officials issued a “tsunami advisory”, it said no evacuation orders were necessary unless directed by local authorities.
The notice issued by the National Emergency Management Agency warned people to move off boats and keep out of the water, while adding that “coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event”.
It said remote parts of Fiordland's coast were the most likely to be affected. "Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore," the agency warned.
"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.
"People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials."
