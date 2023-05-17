Police suspect arson in New Zealand hostel fire that killed 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fire at a hostel in Wellington that killed at least six people, is suspected to be an act of arson, the New Zealand police said on Wednesday.

A fire erupted on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge hostel in the suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts.

Dozens of people escaped safely from the building, with some having to be rescued from the roof, officials said there were still less than 20 people unaccounted for.

The investigation was delayed until Wednesday afternoon when police said investigators hoped to enter the 92-room building to identify the dead.

Police have opened a homicide inquiry into the suspected act of arson.

"This scene examination will be an extensive and methodical process, and we expect it to take some time, likely several days," acting Wellington district commander Dion Bennett said in a statement.

"I can confirm that we are treating the fire as arson."

There were "less than 20" people still unaccounted for, he said, adding that 92 people have been accounted for. “As it stands, [the death toll] is still at six,” Mr Bennett said.

When asked if an accelerant or petrol was used to start the fire, he said, "I don’t know for sure".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) assistant national commander Bruce Stubbs on Tuesday had said that the blaze was being treated as "suspicious".

A burnt out window is seen at the Loafers Lodge hostel in the aftermath of a fire in the suburb of Newtown (AFP via Getty Images)

The hostel provided accommodation for construction workers, hospital staff and those serving sentences in the community for minor crimes, among other people.

A local charity said that many of the hostel's residents had been vulnerable people under its care, describing the fire as "an absolute disaster".

Even though the cause of the fire is not known so far, police said there was a couch fire late on Monday, two hours before the fatal fire, but it was not reported to emergency services at the time.

"We will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire," Mr Bennett said.

Authorities had earlier on Wednesday deemed it safe for police to enter the building. "The next step for us is going through and ensuring that there isn't anybody else in there and obviously working with police to investigate and support them in the removal of the six people," Mr Stubbs told Radio New Zealand.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins told reporters at parliament that the government will review whether building regulations for accommodations are fit for purpose.

“I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulation, to see whether there is anything we should be doing right at this point,” Mr Hipkins said. He said a friend of his from university was among the missing.