For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern gives one final speech before quitting parliament for good.

Ms Ardern stepped down as New Zealand’s leader earlier this year, in a surprise decision that brought ally Chris Hipkins to power as head of the centre-left Labour Party.

The former prime minister, who guided New Zealand through the Covid pandemic, has already said she will not miss the “weight” of being the prime minister as she takes up the unpaid role of leading the country’s efforts against violent online extremism.

She will serve as a special envoy for the Christchurch Call, a global initiative she founded in 2019 along with French president Emmanuel Macron to bring together countries and technology companies to combat online extremism.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.