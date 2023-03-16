Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region, tsunami warning issued
Tremors strike Kermadec Islands
Namita Singh
Thursday 16 March 2023 04:16 Comments
New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region is hit with an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude, said the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km, the agency added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies