Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region, tsunami warning issued

Tremors strike Kermadec Islands

Namita Singh
Thursday 16 March 2023 04:16
New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region is hit with an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude, said the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km, the agency added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

