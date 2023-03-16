For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region is hit with an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude, said the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km, the agency added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.