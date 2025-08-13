New Zealand MP ejected from Parliament again over Gaza comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Zealand MP has been ejected from Parliament for a second time after refusing to apologise for calling her opponents spineless during a heated debate on a Palestinian state.

Chlöe Swarbrick, the co-leader of the left-wing Green Party, was initially ordered to leave the chamber on Tuesday.

She had urged government MPs "with a spine" to endorse her proposal for New Zealand to impose sanctions on Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

Despite being handed a three-day ban, considered lengthy by New Zealand parliamentary standards, Ms Swarbrick returned the following day.

However, she was ejected once more for her continued refusal to apologise for the remark.

Her censure unfolded amid fraught scenes in the country’s Parliament, where the government faced strong criticism for its reluctance to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

open image in gallery Chlöe Swarbrick talks to the media after she was thrown out of Parliament ( Stuff )

It came days after neighbouring Australia pledged to do so. France, Britain, and Canada are also anticipated to recognise a state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“We are one of the very few countries in the world who so far refuse to acknowledge the absolute bare minimum,” Ms Swarbrick said.

What prompted the original ejection?

Ms Swarbrick was abruptly ejected from the debating chamber when she urged government politicians to join her in a proposal to sanction Israel, which currently would not have enough votes to pass into law.

“If we can find six of 68 government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” Ms Swarbrick said, referring to other MPs.

“That is completely unacceptable to make that statement,” Speaker Gerry Brownlee interrupted.

“Withdraw it and apologise.”

The Green politician refused and Mr Brownlee told her to leave the debating chamber for the rest of the week.

“Happily,” Ms Swarbrick said.

The standoff resumed when Ms Swarbrick took her seat again on Wednesday, despite the ban, and Mr Brownlee asked again if she would apologise.

Ms Swarbrick declined and was ejected once more, yelling “free Palestine” as she went.

Mr Brownlee took the serious step, rare in New Zealand’s Parliament, of taking a vote to “name” Ms Swarbrick for her misconduct, a ruling that means a legislator is formally suspended with their pay docked. The vote passed, with all government MPs endorsing it.

open image in gallery New Zealand’s Speaker Gerry Brownlee ( The Post )

Opposition MPs claim double standards

The measure provoked fresh debate in Parliament about punishments for unruly behavior. Government lawmakers voted in June to enact unprecedented lengthy bans of opposition Māori Party MPs who performed a haka chant to protest a controversial vote.

On Wednesday, opposition politicians decried Ms Swarbrick’s penalty as unusually severe, with Labour MP Willie Jackson highlighting his own ban of just 30 minutes for calling one of his colleagues a liar, before being allowed to resume his seat without an apology.

In another recent example, a government politician used an eye-watering expletive without censure, supporters of Ms Swarbrick said.

Several others had escaped punishment in recent years when using the word “spineless” about their opponents. Opposition leader and former prime minister Chris Hipkins said it was unprecedented for an MP to be ejected from Parliament for a second day over the same offence.

Mr Brownlee, however, said he had drawn a line when Ms Swarbrick directed a personal insult at all 68 government lawmakers, including him.

“We have so many threats and other stuff being directed at Members of Parliament,” he said. “If we don’t change the behaviour in here, nothing will change outside.”

Pressure grows to decide Palestinian statehood question

Meanwhile, the government continues to mull recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made his most strident rebuke yet of Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the Israel leader “has lost the plot” on the “human catastrophe” in Gaza.

“I think Netanyahu has gone way too far,” Mr Luxon told reporters.

“He is not listening to the international community and that is unacceptable.”

While senior New Zealand officials, including Mr Luxon, have said recognition of Palestine from their government was “a matter of not if, but when”, his Cabinet has yet to endorse a change of position.

A decision will be made in September after further consideration, Mr Luxon said on Monday.