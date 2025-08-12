New Zealand MP evicted from parliament after passionate Gaza speech

A New Zealand MP delivered a passionate speech on Gaza before she was evicted from parliament.

Chloe Swarbrick, who is co-leader of the Green Party, was ordered to leave parliament on Tuesday (12 August) when she called her country an “outlier” and a “laggard” during a debate on whether the nation should recognise a Palestinian state.

She called on the government to back a bill, proposed by her party, that would “sanction Israel for its war crimes”.

“If we find six of 68 Government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history," said Ms Swarbrick.

The speaker scolded her for her “unacceptable” remarks and ordered her to apologise, and when she refused, the MP was ordered to leave parliament.