Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand court takes away custody of sick infant from parents after they refuse ‘vaccinated’ blood

Infant’s parents remain his legal guardians aside from the medical matters, ruling says

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 07 December 2022 12:43
Comments
<p>Anti-vaccination demonstrators supporting mother and father of a four-month-old baby that urgently needs a heart operation demonstrate outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, 6 December 2022. - The court on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, ruled against the family who had refused blood transfusions for their baby son unless the blood came from donors who hadn't been vaccinated against Covid-19 </p>

Anti-vaccination demonstrators supporting mother and father of a four-month-old baby that urgently needs a heart operation demonstrate outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, 6 December 2022. - The court on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, ruled against the family who had refused blood transfusions for their baby son unless the blood came from donors who hadn't been vaccinated against Covid-19

(New Zealand Herald via AP)

A New Zealand court on Wednesday ruled against the parents of a sick infant who refused to use “vaccinated” blood for the baby’s surgery and instead gave the child’s custody to the country’s health agency.

The parents of the infant, who urgently needed open-heart surgery, had said that they wanted the blood to come from people who have not received the Covid vaccine.

The four-month-old baby has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, the parents said. Surgery is needed “almost immediately”, but added that they are “extremely concerned with the blood [the doctors] are going to use”.

“We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”

New Zealand’s health agency had sought guardianship of the child and applied for custody.

Recommended

The four-month-old boy is in a hospital in Auckland awaiting surgery that his parents had blocked because they did not want to use the blood of a “vaccinated” person.

On Wednesday, high court judge Ian Gault, in a landmark ruling, said he accepted the affidavits of health experts who said there have been millions of blood transfusions performed around the world since coronavirus vaccines were introduced, and the vaccines hadn’t caused any known harmful effects.

Observers said that the ruling will likely set a precedent and come as a relief to healthcare groups that collect and use donated blood.

Justice Gault ordered that the baby be placed under the guardianship of the court “from the date of the order until completion of his surgery and post-operative recovery to address obstruction to the outflow tract of his right ventricle and at latest until 31 January 2023”.

The ruling added that the baby’s parents remain his legal guardians aside from the medical matters covered in the order.

The judge asked the hospital in Auckland where the baby is awaiting surgery, Starship Hospital, to keep the parents informed of their baby’s condition and treatment at all times.

In his ruling, the judge also said that he accepted the parents of the baby had genuine concerns about the risk of using blood from vaccinated donors.

”However, the issue here is what is in [the baby’s] best interests,” Justice Gault said.

The parent’s alternative proposal was not viable, the judge said.

”I cannot conclude it is a safe alternative that is in [the baby’s] best interests. For these reasons, and given that [the baby] needs urgent surgery, an order enabling the surgery to proceed using [NZ Blood Service] blood products without further delay is in [the baby’s] best interests.”

Recommended

Meanwhile, the anti-vax activists in New Zealand gathered outside the court to rally support for the parents.

In an audio message posted to social media shortly after the decision, Liz Gunn, an anti-vax activist said “New Zealand, I have absolutely devastating news. Little [baby] is going to be handed to Starship hospital. This is wrong on every level”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in