New Zealand has said it will ban disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, and raise financial penalties for those who sell such products to minors.

The move comes less than a month after the government repealed a unique law enacted by the previous left-leaning government to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.

New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said Wednesday that e-cigarettes remain “a key smoking cessation device” and the new regulations will help prevent minors from taking up the habit.

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rapid rise in youth vaping has been a real concern for parents, teachers and health professionals,” Costello said.

Under the new laws, retailers that sell vapes to children under 18 years of age will face fines of up 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($60,000), while individuals will be fined 1,000 New Zealand dollars ($600).

A row of vapes in an Auckland store (New Zealand Herald)

Other regulations introduced will prevent e-cigarettes from being sold with images that might appeal to young people or with enticing names.

Just weeks ago the country announced it is repealing the world’s first smoking ban passed under former prime minister Jacinda Arden’s government to pave the way for a smoke-free generation amid backlash from researchers and campaigners over its risk to Indigenous people.

The new coalition government led by prime minister Christopher Luxon confirmed the repeal will happen, delivering on one of the actions of his coalition’s ambitious 100-day plan.

The government repeal will be put before parliament as a matter of urgency, enabling it to scrap the law without seeking public comment, in line with previously announced plans.

“The coalition government is committed to the Smokefree 2025 goal, but we are taking a different regulatory approach to reducing smoking rates and the harm from smoking,” says associate health minister Casey Costello.

The ban by the previous government – touted as the toughest anti-tobacco rule in the world – was set to come into effect from July, banning sales of tobacco to those born after 1 January 2009.