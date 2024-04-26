For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Australia have arrested former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger following a three-day manhunt over allegations he assaulted a woman.

Pledger, 30, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was charged with four assault offences before he was granted bail to undergo a court-ordered medical assessment on the condition to appear the next day.

But police issued an arrest warrant and called on the community to help him locate after he failed to reappear in court on Tuesday.

Victoria police later confirmed the actor had been detained in Melbourne.

“Please be advised that Orpheus Pledger, who was wanted on a warrant, has been arrested,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police did not reveal details of his arrest.

His manager Craig McMahon told the Sydney Morning Heral that he had not been in contact with Pledger this week and expressed shock over the allegations against his client.

He said his client had suffered from mental health issues for a long time.

Home and Away actor Orpheus Pledger was wanted by police ( Orpheus Pledger/Instagram )

“We are absolutely devastated. This is a young man. It’s awful on every account for everyone involved,” he said on Wednesday as the search continued for him.

The actor is due to appear before the court in May.

He has been accused of assaulting a woman. The court heard on Monday how he allegedly stomped on her head so hard that it left the imprint of a Vans sneaker on her face.

Pledger has worked in popular Australian television shows for over two decades. He is known for his character Mason Morgan in the long-running soap Home and Away from 2016 to 2019.

He has also appeared in soap opera Neighbours, as well as TV shows Silversun and CrashBurn.