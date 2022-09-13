Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wild kangaroo kept as pet suspected in killing of 77-year-old Australian man

Kangaroo was shot dead by the police because it was preventing paramedics from reaching injured man

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 13 September 2022 07:41
Comments

(RELATED) Kangaroo attacks woman

A wild kangaroo that was kept as a pet allegedly killed its owner in southwest Australia, in the first fatal attack by the animal in the country since 1936.

Police said that the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” was found on his property by a relative on Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400km (250 miles) southeast of the western Australia state capital Perth.

According to the police, the man was believed to have been attacked earlier in the day by the animal.

The kangaroo was shot dead by the police because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man.

“The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the police statement said.

Police believe that the animal was being kept as a pet.

Recommended

Australian law has restrictions on keeping native fauna as pets.

The last time a kangaroo fatally attacked a human was in 1936 when 38-year-old William Cruickshank from New South Wales state died at a hospital months after he’d been attacked by a kangaroo.

He suffered extensive head injuries including a broken jaw as he attempted to rescue his two dogs from a large kangaroo, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time.

According to animal experts, the attack on the elderly man over the weekend is “not surprising,” reported NCA NewsWire.

“I’ve seen it … male kangaroos taking each other on and fighting. Their nickname is the boxing kangaroo and that’s because they do kick. Their claws are really big, and they’re muscly.

“Their bodies are built for this … they’re built for boxing and they’re built for battle in some cases,” Australian Reptile Park life science manager Hayley Shute was quoted as saying to the outlet.

Western gray kangaroos are common in Australia’s southwest. They can weigh up to 54kg (119 pounds) and stand 1.3 metres (4 feet 3 inches) tall.

Recommended

“The public sort of see kangaroos and koalas as fluffy, cuddly animals. I think it’s just important to note that they are wild animals and there’s a level of respect you have to give them,” she added.

(Additional reporting by agencies)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in