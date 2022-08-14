Kangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in Australia

A kangaroo was filmed attempting to break into the Russian embassy’s front gate in Australia.

CCTV captured the roo attempting to make its way through the gate of the Canberra-based embassy before realising it was far too big to fit through the gaps.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the kangaroo gives up and carries on hopping along the footpath.

The embassy said they had “detected an unauthorized access attempt” but reassured viewers that “no harm done”.

Many turned to social media to quip that the animal was lashing out at Russia over their barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

