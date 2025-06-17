Remains found in remote bushland confirmed to be those of missing teen Pheobe Bishop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queensland police have confirmed that the human remains found in rugged bush earlier this month are those of missing teenager Pheobe Bishop.

The 17-year-old Queensland teen was last seen on her way to Bundaberg airport on 15 May when she failed to board her flight.

Her housemates, James Wood, 34, and 33-year-old Tanika Bromley, have been charged with one count each of murder and two counts each of interfering with a corpse.

Police had found the human remains on 6 June in the Good Night Scrub National Park area, but couldn't immediately confirm whether it was Bishop's body.

The Queensland Police on Tuesday officially confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing teenager, but the authorities could not find either her luggage or her mobile phone. "Investigations into locating more items of interest in relation to this matter remain ongoing," the police said.

Bundaberg mayor Helen Blackburn said the formal identification was a "relief", Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. "We've been waiting to have the confirmation that it was Pheobe that was found ... to have this now confirmed just means that we can move forward together."

Bishop was last seen on the morning of 15 May when she was being driven to the Bundaberg airport by her housemates. Footage shared online showed a grey Hyundai ix35 driving along the back street of Gin Gin. The car model was allegedly the same as the one Bishop was travelling in on the day of her disappearance, according to the police.

The video was reportedly from two hours after Bishop was dropped off at the Bundaberg airport for her flight to Brisbane.

Bishop’s mother, Kylie Johnson, described the disappearance as completely “out of character”, particularly during a week of family mourning – the death anniversaries of her best friend and her grandfather. "If you knew Pheobe, you would know that she is free-spirited and loves hard! She is loyal to the core and cutthroat,” she said.

After the arrest of Bishop's housemates, Ms Johnson posted to Facebook, "begging anyone that knows anything to come forward".

Detective Inspector Mansfield said, "our investigation will detail the facts that we believe Pheobe was murdered and then her body was moved".

“We will allege that Pheobe was moved more than once.”