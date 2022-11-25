Five-year-old boy rescued from giant python that dragged him into swimming pool
‘Aw look, it’s where we live. It’s Australia,’ shrugs father
A five-year-old boy from Australia is recovering after his family had to rescue him from the clutches of a 10-foot python, which had attacked him and dragged him into a swimming pool.
Beau Blake was playing by the pool at his home in the coastal tourist town of Byron Bay, New South Wales, when the snake – thought to have been a carpet python – slithered out of the undergrowth and latched onto him, coiling its body around his leg and toppling the child into the water.
“I believe the python was sort of sitting there waiting for a victim to come along, a bird or something, and Beau was it,” the boy’s father, Ben Blake, subsequently told Nine radio.
“Before he even hit the bottom of the pool it was completely wrapped around the leg.”
Fortunately, the boy’s grandfather, 76, was on hand to leap into the water and drag him to the surface, saving his life, while Ben Blake throttled the animal to force it to release Beau from its jaws.
“I am not a little lad. I had him released within 15 to 20 seconds,” Mr Blake recalled with pride.
The young victim, described by his father as “an absolute trooper”, was subsequently treated for possible infections arising from the puncture wounds he sustained from the snake’s teeth.
“Once we cleaned up the blood and told him he was not going to die because it wasn’t a poisonous snake, he was actually pretty good,” Mr Blake said, jokingly dismissing the terrifying incident as “somewhat of an ordeal”.
Asked about the difficulty of raising a family under the threat of attacks from dangerous wild snakes, Mr Blake was nonplussed, answering with a shrug: “Aw look, it’s where we live. It’s Australia.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies