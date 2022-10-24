Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the loose

West Houston residents have been warned after a python was spotted in their neighbourhood following its disappearance on Friday, 21 October.

Believed to be between 12 and 15ft, the snake went missing near the West Belt Townhomes.

A wildlife removal company was called out Sunday, but the reptile has not been caught. It is unknown where it came from.

According to local news KPRC, snakes that grow longer than eight feet are prohibited in the city of Houston.

