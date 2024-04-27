Witnesses recall moment shark attacked British tourist in Tobago

Witnesses have recalled “seeing a fin” shortly before a British tourist was attacked by a shark in Tobago.

The 64-year-old was 10 metres away from the shore at Courland Bay, when a bull shark caused serious injuries to his left arm, left leg and stomach.

He is reportedly “stable and doing well” but “remains sedated” in ICU, according to officials.

Bull sharks can reach up to 10 feet long, and are known to have an aggressive nature.

A $10,000 bounty was initially put on the shark’s head, but it has since been retracted.