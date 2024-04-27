Antony Blinken buys Taylor Swift album during Beijing record store visit

US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, was spotted buying a Taylor Swift album during an official visit to Beijing, as he took a detour between meetings.

The purpose of the trip was to help ‘improve relations’ with China, however, Blinken decided to take himself on a cultural excursion while he was there.

At the record store, he purchased Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’ as well as music by Chinese artist, Dou Wei.

“I’m a bit stuck in the 70s”, Blinken admitted when the shop owner asked what music he liked.